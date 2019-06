Des peintures rupestres en Turquie pourraient être d’anciens témoignages d’une catastrophe (photos)

Does a #RockPainting discovered at #Kula UNESCO Geopark in #Turkey illustrate the eruption of the #Çakallar volcano during the #BronzeAge (thus re-dating the Kula ashlayer #footprints previously associated with #Neanderthals)?https://t.co/WEwQ8DOJg4 via @ArchaeoNewsNet pic.twitter.com/ssJY7xfGwE