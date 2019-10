Un nouvel appareil de la Nasa permet d’écouter les «battements de cœur» de Mars – vidéo

One of our favorite DJs, @NASAInSight, just dropped some new Martian beats! Listen to:



🔴 Marsquakes

💨 Wind gusts

🤖 InSight hard at work



and find out what these sounds tell us about a world far away from our own: https://t.co/Hn2Ql3xQvB pic.twitter.com/WdqSjZUdU7