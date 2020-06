«Tels des flocons de neige»: des étoiles étincellent dans la caméra de Hubble à 13.000 années-lumière - photo

Our Picture of the Week features cluster NGC 6441 where, almost like snowflakes, the stars sparkle peacefully in the night sky, about 13 000 light-years from the Milky Way's centre.



Credit: @ESA / @Hubble_Space / @NASA , G. Piotto https://t.co/7eTPc4cHJq pic.twitter.com/j9sFp5ZkhB