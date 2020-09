Un geyser se réveille après plus de 6 ans de sommeil dans le parc de Yellowstone – vidéo

On Tuesday, August 25, Giantess Geyser roared back to life after a period of more than 6-1/2 years without erupting.



Watch a longer clip of this eruption or watch the Upper Geyser Basin live-stream