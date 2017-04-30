S'inscrire
17:11 30 Avril 2017
    Tête-à-tête photographique avec des géants des profondeurs

    Société
    Baleine à bosse, phoque, diable de mer ou même requins, oserez-vous faire une promenade avec ces bêtes dans les eaux océaniques? Le photographe amateur David Edgar peut être qualifié de casse-cou: il n’a pas peur de descendre à 15 mètres sous la surface de l’eau pour rencontrer ces géants des profondeurs.

    En fait, Edgar admet que ces créatures majestueuses ne perçoivent pas la présence des hommes comme une menace, c'est pourquoi on peut les approcher. En outre, les raies et les baleines à bosse sont plutôt amicales, et les photographes peuvent obtenir des images spectaculaires avec ces géants marins.

    Selon le Daily Mail, le photographe australien est tombé amoureux du monde sous-marin il y a trois ans lorsque sa partenaire Alice a remarqué un groupe de plongeurs prenant des photos des baleines.

    Edgar se décrit comme un photographe « amateur sérieux », combinant travail dans la finance et amour de la vie marine.
    Ses photos impressionnantes ont été prises à différents endroits du monde, en Indonésie où il capturait les raies manta ou aux Tonga pour les baleines à bosse.

    M. Edgar utilise un appareil-photo sans miroir encastré dans une coquille imperméable pour immortaliser ses rencontres avec les créatures marines majestueuses.

    Selon lui, les baleines et les raies manta sont toujours prêtes à accueillir chaleureusement les plongeurs, et oscillent généralement autour de 10 à 15 mètres sous la surface de l'eau.

    Lui et sa partenaire s'intéressent maintenant à un autre type de mammifère marin: les orques. Il espère prendre des photos à côté des « baleines tueuses » en Norvège en janvier l'année prochaine. Espérons que ces derniers ne seront pas contre!

