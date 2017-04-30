Tête-à-tête photographique avec des géants des profondeurs

En fait, Edgar admet que ces créatures majestueuses ne perçoivent pas la présence des hommes comme une menace, c'est pourquoi on peut les approcher. En outre, les raies et les baleines à bosse sont plutôt amicales, et les photographes peuvent obtenir des images spectaculaires avec ces géants marins.

Selon le Daily Mail, le photographe australien est tombé amoureux du monde sous-marin il y a trois ans lorsque sa partenaire Alice a remarqué un groupe de plongeurs prenant des photos des baleines.

"High Five!" — a freediver and a manta ray go for a high five in the blue waters of Nusa Penida.

Edgar se décrit comme un photographe « amateur sérieux », combinant travail dans la finance et amour de la vie marine.

Ses photos impressionnantes ont été prises à différents endroits du monde, en Indonésie où il capturait les raies manta ou aux Tonga pour les baleines à bosse.

"Clutching at Straws" — in a few more months these little bait fish will be back in abundance. A lot of underwater photography is focused in deeper waters, but sometimes there is plenty of drama in the shallows. This shot was taken in water only 1.5m deep.

M. Edgar utilise un appareil-photo sans miroir encastré dans une coquille imperméable pour immortaliser ses rencontres avec les créatures marines majestueuses.

"Photobomb!" — even sea lions can't resist a good photobomb sometimes. Taken in Baird Bay, South Australia.

Selon lui, les baleines et les raies manta sont toujours prêtes à accueillir chaleureusement les plongeurs, et oscillent généralement autour de 10 à 15 mètres sous la surface de l'eau.

Lui et sa partenaire s'intéressent maintenant à un autre type de mammifère marin: les orques. Il espère prendre des photos à côté des « baleines tueuses » en Norvège en janvier l'année prochaine. Espérons que ces derniers ne seront pas contre!

"Watching" — heaps of these common rays can be found year round in and around Shelly Beach, Manly. They typically come out a couple of hours before sunset and hide under rocks during the day.

