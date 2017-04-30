Tête-à-tête photographique avec des géants des profondeurs

En fait, Edgar admet que ces créatures majestueuses ne perçoivent pas la présence des hommes comme une menace, c'est pourquoi on peut les approcher. En outre, les raies et les baleines à bosse sont plutôt amicales, et les photographes peuvent obtenir des images spectaculaires avec ces géants marins.
"Intake" — mouth wide open, you can see right through to this magnificent manta ray's rib cage. They swim in this formation, filter feeding through plankton spawns, like giant oceanic vacuum cleaners. #underwaterphotography #snorkelling #freediving #mantaray #mantamonday #manta #oceanart #bali #indonesia #nusapenida #onebreath #padi #scubapro
Selon le Daily Mail, le photographe australien est tombé amoureux du monde sous-marin il y a trois ans lorsque sa partenaire Alice a remarqué un groupe de plongeurs prenant des photos des baleines.
"Goldy" — this 2m wobbeggong (or carpet shark) cruises along the sandy bottom of the bay. It's fairly rare to come across these guys out in the open as they are usually found hiding in rocks or blending into the weeds. The word “wobbeggong“ is aboriginal for "shaggy beard" — if you look closely, you can see why! #underwaterphotography #snorkelling #freediving #scubadiving #carpetshark #wobbegong #sharks
Edgar se décrit comme un photographe « amateur sérieux », combinant travail dans la finance et amour de la vie marine.
Ses photos impressionnantes ont été prises à différents endroits du monde, en Indonésie où il capturait les raies manta ou aux Tonga pour les baleines à bosse.
"Clutching at Straws" — in a few more months these little bait fish will be back in abundance. A lot of underwater photography is focused in deeper waters, but sometimes there is plenty of drama in the shallows. This shot was taken in water only 1.5m deep. #underwaterphotography #oceanart #freediving #snorkelling #uwphotography #seascapes #colourbomb
M. Edgar utilise un appareil-photo sans miroir encastré dans une coquille imperméable pour immortaliser ses rencontres avec les créatures marines majestueuses.
"Closing the Gap" — 'deep inside we still have a longing to be reconnected with the nature that shaped our imagination, our language, our song and dance, our sense of the divine' — Janine Benyus. An apt quote for this incredibly powerful interaction with man and the natural world. #humpbackwhale #whales #humpback #underwaterphotography #freediving #snorkelling #oceanart #tonga #snorkeling #padi #uwphotography #naturephotography
Selon lui, les baleines et les raies manta sont toujours prêtes à accueillir chaleureusement les plongeurs, et oscillent généralement autour de 10 à 15 mètres sous la surface de l'eau.
"Ninja Turtle" — a green sea turtle descends upon an underwater photographer in Cabbage Tree Bay. From a fanastic interaction a couple of months. This turtle was incredibly comfortable in our presence, which really makes for a magic encounter. #underwaterphotography #scubadiving #freediving #snorkeling #greenturtle #seaturtle #turtle #turtlemania #turtletuesday #sydney #seeaustralia #ninjaturtles
Lui et sa partenaire s'intéressent maintenant à un autre type de mammifère marin: les orques. Il espère prendre des photos à côté des « baleines tueuses » en Norvège en janvier l'année prochaine. Espérons que ces derniers ne seront pas contre!
