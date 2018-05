Pour retrouver son fils, cette famille doit payer aux ravisseurs 120.000 USD en bitcoins

Plz help find Katlego Marite aged 13.He was kidnapped Sunday, around 15h00 in Tasbet Park Ex1,Witbank, Mpumalanga, by a silver/Grey Toyota Corolla around my friends house well known to most as "Nkandla".

Kindly call 0607388298

Please RT #countryDuty pic.twitter.com/mukQo0Mjw7