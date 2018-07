Une ville fantôme au Far West est vendue pour de l’argent bien réel

California ghost town sells for $1.4 million; buyers plan to develop it as a tourist attraction: There’s a new sheriff in Cerro Gordo, the 19th century mining town 200 miles north of L.A. that just sold for $1.4 million. The Old West ghost town, whose… https://t.co/gT2xOarSmz pic.twitter.com/rnYp83XHY3