Le Japon se prépare à une éruption volcanique catastrophique

Kuchinoerabujima Volcanic Warning (Residential areas)

10:30 JST, 15 August 2018

Volcanic Warning (Level 4, Prepare to evacuate) issued for Kuchinoerabujima.

Volcanic Alert Level upgraded from 2 to 4.

