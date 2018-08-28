Pourquoi Melania Trump a-t-elle pris une pelle dans les mains? (vidéo)

Melania Trump a planté dans la cour sud de la Maison-Blanche un jeune arbre, provenant du chêne d'Eisenhower planté dans un jardin adjacent, inauguré par l'ancienne première dame Jacqueline Kennedy en 1965, relate l'Associated Press.
.@FLOTUS joins presidential descendants to plant baby Eisenhower oak at @WhiteHouse https://t.co/EgtJWXx6Id pic.twitter.com/iCuFcQl0GM— Fox News (@FoxNews) 28. August 2018
Le nouveau venu est censé remplacer l'arbre abattu en mars dernier suite à une violente tempête.
.@FLOTUS was joined by descendants of past presidents Monday as she helped plant a sapling from an Eisenhower-era oak tree on the south grounds of the @WhiteHouse. https://t.co/5h3sSJLiKn pic.twitter.com/D3JcEj9eDS— Fox News (@FoxNews) 28. August 2018
Mary Jean Eisenhower, petite-fille du président Dwight D. Eisenhower, et Richard Emory Gatchell Jr., descendant de la cinquième génération du Président James Monroe, ont également assisté à la cérémonie.
Great to see past and present meet at the #PresidentialSites tree-planting with @FLOTUS and the presidential descendants. The sapling itself symbolizes rejuvenation; it is from the Eisenhower oak in the Kennedy Garden. President Eisenhower planted a tree on this same lawn! pic.twitter.com/3gQnXVaimG— White House History (@WhiteHouseHstry) 27. August 2018
L'événement a été mené sous la houlette de la White House Historical Association, rassemblant à Washington de nombreux descendants des anciens Présidents.
