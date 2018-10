Des débris d’un avion porté disparu retrouvés dans l’océan Atlantique

INCIDENT: 1 body recovered, 2 still missing after Piper Pa-34 crashes into the Atlantic near Quogue, in the Hamptons, Long Island, NY ~1110ET today. The flight had departed Danbury Municipal (KDXR). https://t.co/PkYBMrIdGS | https://t.co/hwqMMQgtuj pic.twitter.com/h5qopAlJlF