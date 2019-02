Une femme aspergée au visage avec du gaz lacrymogène pour être sortie sans hijab (vidéo)

This pro regime man attacked me with tear gas for not wearing hijab. In Iran I face this violence every day but this is the first time I joined #MyCameraIsMyWeapon movement to protest, as a result many people came to support me.

حمله با گاز فلفل به خاطر حجاب #دوربین_ما_اسلحه_ما pic.twitter.com/GpL1dJz3m5