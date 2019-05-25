Un tremblement de terre secoue des bâtiments de Tokyo (images)

Un tremblement de terre a secoué des bâtiments de Tokyo ce samedi 25 mai, rapportent des habitants sur les réseaux sociaux en publiant des images.
My light bobbling about just now #earthquake #Tokyo #Japan - early warning gave me about 5 seconds heads up. Preliminary M5.3 just to the east of the city, in #Chiba prefecture pic.twitter.com/bF9rPPp5r5— James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) 25 mai 2019
Le séisme survenu à Chiba, près de Tokyo, avait une magnitude de 5,1 sur l'échelle de Richter, selon des informations préliminaires citées par NHK.
5.1 Earthquake hits just east of Tokyo in Chiba https://t.co/vi66nIpYtu— Showcase of Wishes (@ShowcaseWishes) 25 mai 2019
Aucune alerte tsunami n'a été lancée à la suite du séisme.
地震やね pic.twitter.com/ohJqQqB3fo— むろろん (@orum_nir) 25 mai 2019
Détails à suivre
地震やべえ pic.twitter.com/sILZqg0XfK— しろどら@ぺち (@sirodoramini) 25 mai 2019
