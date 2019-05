Le volcan Agung entre en éruption sur l’île indonésienne de Bali (images)

The eruption of Mount Agung, Bali, occurred on May 24, 2019 at 7:23 p.m. but the ash column height was not observed. This eruption is recorded on a seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 30 mm & duration of ± 4 minutes 30 seconds.there was a roaring noise at the Observation Post. pic.twitter.com/q1P3yzFhbn