Beauté et génie à la fois, la nouvelle Miss Angleterre a un QI de 146 – photos

La nouvelle Miss Angleterre a 23 ans mais surtout un QI de 146. Quelques heures à peine après avoir remporté ce concours de beauté qui a eu lieu le 1er août, elle est partie occuper un poste de médecin junior dans un hôpital de Boston, dans le Lincolnshire.
Bhasha Mukherjee, qui est née en Inde et y a vécu jusqu'à l'âge de neuf ans, habite actuellement à Derby.
Elle possède deux diplômes de médecine différents, a un QI de niveau «génial» et parle couramment cinq langues, relatent plusieurs médias britanniques.
La jeune femme a commencé à participer à des concours de beauté pendant ses études en médecine.
En remportant celui de Miss England, elle a obtenu des vacances à l’île Maurice et le droit de participer au prestigieux concours international Miss World.
