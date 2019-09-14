S'inscrire
12:12 14 Septembre 2019
    Edward Snowden

    Edward Snowden s’est marié en secret en Russie

    Société
    Edward Snowden a accordé une interview exclusive au Guardian dans laquelle il a confié être marié depuis deux ans à sa partenaire qui l’avait rejoint en Russie.

    Edward Snowden, le plus célèbre lanceur d’alerte du monde, a confié dans une interview au Guardian qu’il avait épousé en secret sa bien-aimée, Lindsay Mills, il y a deux ans en Russie.

    Selon la presse, le couple s’était réuni en Russie en octobre 2014.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    .joy. #selfportrait it’s easy to buy the latest and greatest shiny gifts but so much sweeter to spend hours baking with love crisscrossing strands into unforgettable pieces with care absorbing twinkling wintry landscapes with amazement sharing smiles and laughter with those that mean the most and building a joyous atmosphere that reminds us the best gifts are found in the love we share ------------------------------------- Merry Christmas from our home to yours! 🌲❄️💛💚❤️ swipe to see the little #amigurumi #christmas #tree I made this year 😎 (pattern found in my finished projects on ravelry.com/people/amigurumiL) #jj #jj_emotional #jj_portraiture #bodylanguage_bnc #ourmoodydays #portrait_collective #portraits_mf #poetry #jj_forum_2117 #lsjourney #blogday

    Публикация от L's Journey (@lsjourney)

    L’ex-agent américain a également raconté qu’il avait moins peur aujourd’hui que lors de son arrivée en 2013, alors qu'il se sentait seul et isolé, craignant qu'il ne soit suivi dans la rue par des espions américains en vue de représailles.

    «J'étais vraiment une personne que le gouvernement le plus puissant du monde voulait voir partir», a-t-il dit.

    «L’un des plus beaux pays du monde»

    Par la suite, il s'est débarrassé des écharpes, des chapeaux et des manteaux dont il se servait jadis pour se déguiser et se déplace désormais librement dans la ville, en métro, visitant des galeries d'art ou allant voir des ballets, retrouvant des amis dans des cafés et des restaurants, comme il l’explique.

    La Russie est «l’un des plus beaux pays du monde», a noté M.Snowden. «Les gens sont accueillants. Les gens sont chaleureux.»

    L’affaire Snowden

    Edward Snowden
    Snowden se dit prêt à être jugé aux USA à une condition
    En 2013, Edward Snowden a fourni aux journaux Washington Post et Guardian des informations classifiées sur les programmes de surveillance sur Internet des services de renseignement américains et britanniques.

    Accusé aux États-Unis d'espionnage et de vol de documents appartenant à l'État, le lanceur d’alerte vit actuellement en Russie où il s'est réfugié en 2013. En 2014, il a reçu un permis de séjour de trois ans, qui a été prorogé de trois ans en 2017.

    Russie, mariage, Edward Snowden
