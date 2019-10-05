Un bus à impériale se renverse en Angleterre et fait 20 blessés - photos

La police a rapporté un «accident majeur», à savoir le renversement d'un bus à impériale dans le Devon, en Angleterre, qui a fait une vingtaine de blessés dont un grièvement.
Les photos partagées en ligne montrent le véhicule couché sur le côté, alors que les services d'urgence arrivent sur les lieux. Plus d'une douzaine de personnes ont eu des blessures mineures, selon la police.
About 20 people have been hurt, some seriously, after a double decker bus has overturned sparking a "major incident.
L’accident a eu lieu le 5 octobre vers 11 heures.
Des routes fermées
Les services ambulanciers du Sud-Ouest ayant déclaré qu'il s'agissait d'un accident majeur, des moyens considérables ont été dépêchés sur les lieux, notamment un grand nombre d'ambulances.
Un certain nombre de routes ont par ailleurs été fermées.
