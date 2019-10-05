S'inscrire
17:05 05 Octobre 2019
    Un bus à impériale se renverse en Angleterre et fait 20 blessés - photos

    CC0 / emkanicepic
    Un accident de la route «majeur», selon les secours, a eu lieu dans le comté anglais de Devon. Un bus à impériale s’est en effet renversé en blessant grièvement une personne et en faisant une vingtaine d’autres blessés légers.

    La police a rapporté un «accident majeur», à savoir le renversement d'un bus à impériale dans le Devon, en Angleterre, qui a fait une vingtaine de blessés dont un grièvement.

    ​Les photos partagées en ligne montrent le véhicule couché sur le côté, alors que les services d'urgence arrivent sur les lieux. Plus d'une douzaine de personnes ont eu des blessures mineures, selon la police.

    ​L’accident a eu lieu le 5 octobre vers 11 heures.

    ​Des routes fermées

    Les services ambulanciers du Sud-Ouest ayant déclaré qu'il s'agissait d'un accident majeur, des moyens considérables ont été dépêchés sur les lieux, notamment un grand nombre d'ambulances.

    ​Un certain nombre de routes ont par ailleurs été fermées.

    bus, Angleterre, accident de la route
    Votre message a été envoyé!
