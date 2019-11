Le corps d’un acteur américain retrouvé nu et dévoré par des vautours

The Order of the Pug again?

Nr Selma, OR, July 13, 2019, actor Charles Levin, 70, was found dead. He was reported missing on June 28. The corpse of his pet pug Boo Bear was found in his car.https://t.co/yAzYM7hyqd ~ @CryptoLoren @cryptokubrology @Sync42 @SyncBook @mediamonarchy pic.twitter.com/kWefbIumWm