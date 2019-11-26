«À bout de force», l'aventurier Mike Horn envoie un message inquiétant depuis l’Arctique - photo

En expédition depuis deux mois dans l'océan Arctique, aux côtés de son homologue norvégien Borge Ousland, l'aventurier sud-africain Mike Horn a envoyé lundi 25 novembre un message pour le moins inquiétant.

Sur Instagram, l’homme a posté une photo du Norvégien emmitouflé dans une cagoule et avec le nez ensanglanté. Le post, qui a été modifié depuis, était accompagné d’un texte témoignant des difficultés rencontrées:

«Nous avons installé notre campement avec Borge Ousland derrière une grande arête, juste à temps avant que les vents violents ne nous frappent. On a bien cru que la tente allait s’envoler avec nous à l’intérieur. Nous allons tout faire pour continuer cette expédition, en espérant avoir la météo de notre côté. Chaque jour, nous réévaluons nos chances d’avancer et de mener à terme cette mission», indiquait le texte. «Avec ce climat instable et la dérive des glaces, il nous est extrêmement difficile de prévoir le nombre de kilomètres qu’il nous reste à parcourir. Au moment où je vous parle, nous sommes à bout de force, nous avons perdu beaucoup de poids. Nous nous sentons faibles et nous n’avons plus beaucoup de nourriture, nous en avons assez pour nous sortir d’ici mais ce sera très dur».

Peu après la publication, l’aventurier est revenu sur ses mots pour y ajouter une once d’optimisme: «Il est certain que j’ai connu des week-ends plus faciles dans ma vie d’explorateur. Après les obstacles et les difficultés sans fin de la semaine dernière, Borge Ousland et moi-même sommes reconnaissants de commencer la semaine avec un nouvel état d’esprit», a-t-il écrit. Et d’ajouter: «Aujourd’hui, malgré nos blessures (comme on peut voir sur la photo), nous nous sentons fatigués, mais inarrêtables. Nous savons que l’arrivée est proche, nous devons maintenant rassembler les forces qu’il nous reste pour nous battre et y parvenir».

Les explorateurs en difficulté

Cette expédition devait initialement s’achever vers la mi-novembre, mais la glace plus fine que d'habitude et plus encline à dériver en raison du réchauffement climatique a largement compliqué la tâche du Sud-Africain et du Norvégien, respectivement âgés de 53 et 57 ans.

Actuellement, environ 550 kilomètres les séparent toujours du pôle, soit un tiers du trajet.

L'équipe espère dorénavant que l'objectif pourra être atteint d'ici une semaine, tout juste la durée de leurs rations.

La fille aînée de Mike Horn, Annika Horn, 26 ans, a confié au quotidien français Le Parisien que la traversée devenait un cauchemar, le moral de son père étant au plus bas et sa fatigue à un point extrême.