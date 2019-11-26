«À bout de force», l'aventurier Mike Horn envoie un message inquiétant depuis l’Arctique - photo

En expédition depuis deux mois dans l'océan Arctique, aux côtés de son homologue norvégien Borge Ousland, l'aventurier sud-africain Mike Horn a envoyé lundi 25 novembre un message pour le moins inquiétant.
Sur Instagram, l’homme a posté une photo du Norvégien emmitouflé dans une cagoule et avec le nez ensanglanté. Le post, qui a été modifié depuis, était accompagné d’un texte témoignant des difficultés rencontrées:
«Nous avons installé notre campement avec Borge Ousland derrière une grande arête, juste à temps avant que les vents violents ne nous frappent. On a bien cru que la tente allait s’envoler avec nous à l’intérieur. Nous allons tout faire pour continuer cette expédition, en espérant avoir la météo de notre côté. Chaque jour, nous réévaluons nos chances d’avancer et de mener à terme cette mission», indiquait le texte. «Avec ce climat instable et la dérive des glaces, il nous est extrêmement difficile de prévoir le nombre de kilomètres qu’il nous reste à parcourir. Au moment où je vous parle, nous sommes à bout de force, nous avons perdu beaucoup de poids. Nous nous sentons faibles et nous n’avons plus beaucoup de nourriture, nous en avons assez pour nous sortir d’ici mais ce sera très dur».
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Expedition Update 34: Safe to say that I’ve had easier weekends in my life as an explorer. After last week’s endless obstacles and difficulties, @borgeousland and I are grateful to start the new week with a fresh mindset. Today, despite our sores (as seen on this photo), we are feeling tired but unstoppable…we know the end is near, so now, we must gather up the strength we have left, and fight to get there. What better way to start the week than with a massive storm?! We therefore had no choice but to set camp and wait for the chaos to pass before we can confidently venture outside again. Maybe this is a blessing in disguise in some weird way…our bodies were really in need of some rest after the physical and emotion exhaustion we went through over the weekend. Although we have rarely been in such a bad storm, the bright and uplifting side is this! Finally the wind is in our favour pushing us towards the south, rather than back to the north. This good news certainly gave us an energy boost, and the confidence that maybe we will be able to end this expedition the way we have initially planned. This unexpected turn of events must be due to all the positive vibes you have been sending our way. @AnnikaHorn and @JessicaaHorn have been updating me with your messages of support and I can only admit that this has been giving us the kick of energy we needed. It is a hostile world up here…and the constant unstable conditions have made it quite clear that we are not welcome here. In some twisted way, I ask myself if nature has been taking it out on us because of the manner in which we humans have been treating and respecting our planet…one thing is certain, something is obviously not quite right. With just over one week of food rations left, we are carefully planning each and every next step. We are longing to get home, but there is no giving up…we are here to fight until the very end. Thank you all for your heart-warming support, we will be keeping you closely updated! #NorthPoleCrossing #Pole2Pole #MikeHorn
Peu après la publication, l’aventurier est revenu sur ses mots pour y ajouter une once d’optimisme: «Il est certain que j’ai connu des week-ends plus faciles dans ma vie d’explorateur. Après les obstacles et les difficultés sans fin de la semaine dernière, Borge Ousland et moi-même sommes reconnaissants de commencer la semaine avec un nouvel état d’esprit», a-t-il écrit. Et d’ajouter: «Aujourd’hui, malgré nos blessures (comme on peut voir sur la photo), nous nous sentons fatigués, mais inarrêtables. Nous savons que l’arrivée est proche, nous devons maintenant rassembler les forces qu’il nous reste pour nous battre et y parvenir».
Les explorateurs en difficulté
Actuellement, environ 550 kilomètres les séparent toujours du pôle, soit un tiers du trajet.
L'équipe espère dorénavant que l'objectif pourra être atteint d'ici une semaine, tout juste la durée de leurs rations.
La fille aînée de Mike Horn, Annika Horn, 26 ans, a confié au quotidien français Le Parisien que la traversée devenait un cauchemar, le moral de son père étant au plus bas et sa fatigue à un point extrême.
