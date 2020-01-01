Adieu 2019: les feux d’artifice les plus spectaculaires à travers le monde – vidéos

De la Nouvelle-Zélande aux États-Unis… De nombreux feux d’artifice ont été tirés à travers le monde pour marquer le passage à l’année 2020.
De multiples vidéos et photos ont été mises en ligne.
Les Néo-Zélandais ont été parmi les premiers à célébrer l’arrivée de la nouvelle année. D’après les informations de la chaîne locale TVNZ, la Sky Tower d’Auckland a été illuminée à l’aide de 3.500 effets.
HAPPY NEW YEAR! It's already 2020 in New Zealand - a new decade! - and we're watching the incredible fireworks show from the top of Auckland's famed Sky Tower. https://t.co/awS4LWS9DQ pic.twitter.com/ABSBDdMWqi— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) 31 décembre 2019
WELCOME TO 2020! New Zealand has already welcomed the new year with a stunning fireworks display at Auckland's Sky Tower! 🎆 #newyearseve #happynewyear— FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) 31 décembre 2019
VIDEO: sunmanda_618 via Storyful pic.twitter.com/VoLor795SZ
En Australie, comme le veut la tradition, un spectaculaire feu d'artifice a embrasé la baie de Sydney.
Sydney, Australia, welcomes in the New Year with an elaborate firework display, despite calls for it to be cancelled due to the ongoing bushfire crisis affecting the countryhttps://t.co/SqfJKhhrjm pic.twitter.com/pLYWQdgbow— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) 31 décembre 2019
L'Australie entre à son tour dans la nouvelle année. Avec le traditionnel feu d'artifice, à Sydney. #Nouvelan2020 pic.twitter.com/Y6JZRTPpV1— NEWS TV RÉAL (@NewsTVReal) 31 décembre 2019
En Russie, un spectacle en lumières s’est déroulé sur la place Rouge de Moscou.
Un feu d’artifice a également été tiré en Corée du Nord.
North Korea celebrates the new year with fireworks and performances in Pyongyang. https://t.co/BORkJFiwbR #newyearseve pic.twitter.com/RyVH3rsb6F— ABC News (@ABC) 1 janvier 2020
Dans la capitale des Émirats arabes unis, Dubaï, un somptueux feu d’artifice a été observé sur le Burj Khalifa, le gratte-ciel le plus haut du monde.
This is the moment fireworks exploded around the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, as Dubai marked the start of a new decade 🎉— Sky News (@SkyNews) 1 janvier 2020
Follow the #2020NewYear celebrations here 👉 https://t.co/JKfoVnpt1A pic.twitter.com/OThj9Bsfsg
New York n’a pas fait exception. Les habitants ainsi que les touristes ont pu admirer un spectacle unique sur Times Square.
Less than 3 hours to go to ring in the #NewYear in #TimesSquare!— NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) 1 janvier 2020
A little rain will not put a damper on the celebrations!#NewYearsEve pic.twitter.com/r6DSXYcvjF
