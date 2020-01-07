Un conducteur tire sur des enfants pour une boule de neige lancée sur sa voiture, deux blessés

Un conducteur a ouvert le feu sur un groupe d’enfants après qu’ils ont lancé une boule de neige sur sa voiture, rapporte la police de Milwaukee sur son compte Twitter. Les faits se sont déroulés samedi 4 janvier dans la ville de Milwaukee, dans le Wisconsin.
On Saturday, January 4, 2020, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Milwaukee Police Department responded to a shooting on the 6100 Block of West Birch St. Upon arrival officers found a 12 year old Milwaukee female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.— Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020
Selon la source policière, l'une des boules de neige a heurté une voiture. Son chauffeur a sorti une arme et a ouvert le feu sur le groupe d'enfants.
«L'une des boules de neige a frappé une Toyota blanche et le conducteur de la voiture a ouvert le feu sur un groupe d'enfants, blessant deux personnes», a déclaré la police.
Minutes later a 13-year-old Milwaukee male was found also suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officers immediately applied first aide to both victims. Both are being treated at a local hospital.— Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020
Il est indiqué qu’une fillette de 12 ans et un garçon de 13 ans ont été touchés par balle sans que leurs jours ne soient en danger.
Preliminary investigation indicates both victims were with a group of juveniles throwing snowballs at cars passing by. One of the snowballs struck a white Toyota, no further description, and the driver of the auto fired shots into the group of kids striking the two victims.— Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020
Les blessés ont été transportés à l'hôpital local.
Une enquête a été ouverte par la police, laquelle recherche le suspect.
