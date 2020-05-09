Il voyage avec sa fille en montagne sans quitter son domicile - photos

Obligé de rester enfermé dans son domicile en Belgique à cause de l’épidémie de coronavirus, Ivo Popov, photographe originaire de Sofia, a décidé de «partir» en voyage en montagne avec sa fille Lily âgée de cinq ans.
«J'ai toujours aimé les montagnes. J'ai grandi en Bulgarie où nous avons la chance d'en avoir beaucoup», a-t-il expliqué sur son site.
Selon lui, «être photographe à la maison n'est pas drôle, mais je rêve de toutes les photos que je prendrai quand nous pourrons enfin voyager à nouveau».
«Alors, un matin, je me suis réveillé avec une idée en tête. Et j'ai emmené ma fille de cinq ans pour une balade.»
Meubles, matériel de camping
Pour mener à bien cette «aventure», l’homme a fait des stocks de produits alimentaires et a réuni l’équipement nécessaire.
The mountains are calling and I must go. Day 2. No social gatherings means no weddings and events and that means no work for photographers. But I am thankful to be safe in confinement with the people I love the most - my wife and daughter. So we try to make the best of it!
Leur voyage a débuté le 29 mars. Depuis, M.Popov publie régulièrement des photos sur son compte Instagram.
The mountains are calling and I must go. Day 6 from our mountain adventure @home. Last night we slept under the stars under the north face of one of the cult Alpine peaks - Eiger in Grindelwald, Switzerland. The photo projected on top of me, J took in 2009 and it was nice to be able to use it 11 years later ;)
Tout ce qui se trouve dans la maison, y compris les meubles et le matériel de camping, est utilisé.
Day 15 of our mountain adventure @home. Today we did some ski touring along the cult Chamonix to Zermatt high alpine route. It was fun!
