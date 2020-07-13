Le rappeur Lil Marlo basé à Atlanta abattu lors d’une fusillade

Le chanteur de rap Rudolph «Marlo» Johnson, connu sous le nom de Lil Marlo, basé à Atlanta (Géorgie), est décédé, a annoncé le 12 juillet sur les réseaux sociaux son label Quality Control Music.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Il restera dans les mémoires comme «un homme de grand talent qui ne craint rien», a écrit le label.
Quality Control Music rapper Marlo has reportedly been shot and killed in Atlanta. He was 27 years old. He was reportedly gunned down on a Georgia highway . Prayers for his loved ones 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CxEnKLFKNs— Rap Generals (@RapGenerals_) July 12, 2020
Tué au volant
Rudolph Johnson a émergé en 2017 en collaborant avec son ami rappeur Lil Baby sur les morceaux «Time After Time» ou «1st N 3rd».
Le rappeur Lil Yachty, le compagnon du label de l’artiste, a déclaré sur les réseaux sociaux que lui et Johnson avaient travaillé sur quatre chansons le matin de sa mort.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
We just did a song a 4 this morning smh rip brother @lilmarlo_1 😔
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)