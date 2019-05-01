Une haltérophile transgenre bat des records et suscite la colère d’olympiennes

Mary Gregory, une haltérophile, a suscité une réaction très négative chez certaines olympiennes après avoir annoncé qu'elle avait battu quatre records du monde à une compétition de 100% Raw Weightlifting Federation aux États-Unis.
Mary Gregory a déclaré sur Instagram qu'elle avait remporté la victoire «neuf fois sur neuf», notamment en établissant quatre nouveaux records mondiaux.
What a day, 9 for 9! Masters world squat record, open world bench record, masters world dl record, and masters world total record! Still processing, full meet recap to come a bit later but I do want to thank a few people!💜 — From our initial consultation I told @savvysavit that I wanted to cut to the 82.5kg class, go 9 for 9, and set some records- we did it!!! I don't think she was happy with me cutting but she was there offering her support. When I needed a pick me up or advice she was there! Thank you coach!💜 — A huge thank you to @raw_powerlifting_federation_, from the bottom of my heart! As a transgender lifter I was unsure what to expect going into this meet and everyone- all the spotters, loaders, referees, staff, meet director, all made me welcome and treated me as just another female lifter- thank you! And thanks to all the fans in the audience who cheered me on and congratulated me!💜 — Thank @rrrrachele for making the trip out to support me today, video my lifts, and cheer me on!💜 — And thank you to all the peeps on Instagram who reached out to offer your support!💜 — Now for 🍷 and 🍕!!! — #transgenderwoman#sharetheplatform#transrightsarehumanrights#lgbtq#bemoreawesome#upliftandliftheavy#morefemalestrength#richmondbalance#liftlunchlearnrva#squat#bench#deadlift
Cette fois-ci, la sportive a prétendu qu'il s'agissait d'un «terrain de jeu injuste».
«C'est une femme transgenre, un corps masculin avec une physiologie masculine, qui établit un record mondial et remporte une compétition féminine en haltérophilie en Amérique. Une femme avec une biologie féminine ne peut pas rivaliser. C'est un terrain de jeu injuste et inutile», a-t-elle écrit.
This is a trans woman a male body with male physiology setting a world record & winning a woman’s event in America in powerlifting. A woman with female biology cannot compete.. it’s a pointless unfair playing field. https://t.co/sI9i3AFANB— Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) 28 апреля 2019 г.
Une autre athlète olympique britannique, Kelly Holmes, a commenté le message de Mme Davies sur Twitter, affirmant qu'elle «se préparait à ce que les femmes biologiques boycottent certains événements». «C'est une sacrée bonne blague», a-t-elle ajouté.
Its a bloody joke and all getting ready for biological women to boycott certain events.Have a trans category if need be but even better a trans games.Otherwise i’m starting to worry about the backlash and abuse that the trans community will get from spectators. It will happen!— Kelly Holmes (@damekellyholmes) 28 апреля 2019 г.
