S'inscrire
17:36 01 Mai 2019
Ecoutez Radio Sputnik
    Recherche
    Un haltère

    Une haltérophile transgenre bat des records et suscite la colère d’olympiennes

    © Sputnik . Ramil Sitdikov
    Sports
    URL courte
    26311

    Un homme biologique qui s'identifie comme une femme a provoqué un scandale dans le monde du sport en battant quatre records mondiaux d’haltérophilie. Ses pairs jugent qu’il est injuste de reconnaître les performances d’un(e) sportif(-ve) qui ne soit pas physiquement comme ses rivales.

    Mary Gregory, une haltérophile, a suscité une réaction très négative chez certaines olympiennes après avoir annoncé qu'elle avait battu quatre records du monde à une compétition de 100% Raw Weightlifting Federation aux États-Unis.

    Mary Gregory a déclaré sur Instagram qu'elle avait remporté la victoire «neuf fois sur neuf», notamment en établissant quatre nouveaux records mondiaux.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    What a day, 9 for 9! Masters world squat record, open world bench record, masters world dl record, and masters world total record! Still processing, full meet recap to come a bit later but I do want to thank a few people!💜 — From our initial consultation I told @savvysavit that I wanted to cut to the 82.5kg class, go 9 for 9, and set some records- we did it!!! I don't think she was happy with me cutting but she was there offering her support. When I needed a pick me up or advice she was there! Thank you coach!💜 — A huge thank you to @raw_powerlifting_federation_, from the bottom of my heart! As a transgender lifter I was unsure what to expect going into this meet and everyone- all the spotters, loaders, referees, staff, meet director, all made me welcome and treated me as just another female lifter- thank you! And thanks to all the fans in the audience who cheered me on and congratulated me!💜 — Thank @rrrrachele for making the trip out to support me today, video my lifts, and cheer me on!💜 — And thank you to all the peeps on Instagram who reached out to offer your support!💜 — Now for 🍷 and 🍕!!! — #transgenderwoman#sharetheplatform#transrightsarehumanrights#lgbtq#bemoreawesome#upliftandliftheavy#morefemalestrength#richmondbalance#liftlunchlearnrva#squat#bench#deadlift

    Публикация от Mary Gregory (@75marylifts) 27 Апр 2019 в 2:09 PDT

     

    Police britannique
    © AFP 2019 OLI SCARFF
    Une Britannique arrêtée devant ses enfants pour avoir traité d’«homme» une transgenre
    L'ancienne nageuse olympique britannique, Sharron Davies, s'était déjà prononcée auparavant contre la participation de transgenres aux compétitions, affirmant sur Twitter: «Tous les records établis par une femme transgenre (un homme né avec une biologie et des avantages masculins) doivent être effacés lorsque toute cette confusion et cette injustice sont compris.»

    ​Cette fois-ci, la sportive a prétendu qu'il s'agissait d'un «terrain de jeu injuste».

    «C'est une femme transgenre, un corps masculin avec une physiologie masculine, qui établit un record mondial et remporte une compétition féminine en haltérophilie en Amérique. Une femme avec une biologie féminine ne peut pas rivaliser. C'est un terrain de jeu injuste et inutile», a-t-elle écrit.

    Une autre athlète olympique britannique, Kelly Holmes, a commenté le message de Mme Davies sur Twitter, affirmant qu'elle «se préparait à ce que les femmes biologiques boycottent certains événements». «C'est une sacrée bonne blague», a-t-elle ajouté.

    Lire aussi:

    «Elle ne peut plus rien apporter»: vers un nouveau départ de l’Élysée?
    Ces deux «erreurs capitales» de Macron qui l’ont poussé vers l’isolement en Europe
    Vidéo de tirs de missiles antinavires Kh-35 en mer Baltique
    Tags:
    compétitions, record, sport, haltérophilie, transgenre, Kelly Holmes, Sharron Davies, Mary Gregory, États-Unis
    Règles de conduiteDiscussion
    Commenter via FacebookCommenter via Sputnik

    Actualités

    Toutes les actualités
    Toutes les actualités

    Ailleurs sur le web

    A ne pas manquer

    Multimédia

    Les photos qui ont marqué le mois d’avril
    Les photos qui ont marqué le mois d’avril
    1er Mai: premier anniversaire de l’affaire Benalla
    1er Mai: premier anniversaire de l’affaire Benalla
    Opération armée de l'Otan contre la Yougoslavie: histoire du conflit
    Opération armée de l’Otan contre la Yougoslavie: histoire du conflit
    S'inscrire
    captcha
    IdentificationPolitique de confidentialité
    Réinitialiser le mot de passe
    captcha
    IdentificationPolitique de confidentialité
    S'inscrire
    Avez-vous un compte sur fr.sputniknews.com?
    OuiNon
    S'inscrire
    avatar

    Bonjour, !

    Je n'ai pas de compte sur fr.sputniknews.com
    S'inscrireMot de passe oublié?Politique de confidentialité
    S'inscrire
    avatar

    Bonjour, !

    Identification
    Je possède un compte sur fr.sputniknews.com
    Supprimer votre profil
    Etes-vous sûr de vouloir supprimer votre profil fr.sputniknews.com?
    OuiNon
    Votre profil a été supprimé! Vous avez 30 jours pour le rétablir en cliquant sur le lien dans l'email qui a été envoyé à l'adresse indiquée à l'inscription.
    Fermer
    avatar

    Bonjour, !

    Nous nous engageons à protéger vos informations personnelles et nous avons mis à jour notre Politique de Confidentialité afin de nous conformer au Règlement général sur la protection des données (GDPR), nouveau règlement de l'UE qui est entré en vigueur le 25 mai 2018.

    Veuillez consulter notre Politique de Confidentialité. Elle contient les détails sur les types de données que nous recueillons, la façon dont nous les utilisons et vos droits en matière de protection des données.

    Puisque vous avez déjà partagé vos données personnelles avec nous lors de la création de votre compte personnel, pour continuer à utiliser celui-ci, veuillez cocher la case ci-dessous:

    Si vous ne souhaitez pas que nous continuions à traiter vos données, cliquez ici pour supprimer votre compte.

    Si vous avez des questions ou des inquiétudes concernant notre Politique de Confidentialité, veuillez nous contacter à privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Règles de conduite

    L'enregistrement et l'identification de l'utilisateur sur les sites web Sputnik par le biais de l'un de ses comptes sur les réseaux sociaux indique l'acceptation de ces règles.

    L'utilisateur est tenu de ne pas violer, par ses actions, la législation nationale et internationale.

    L'utilisateur s'engage à s'adresser avec respect aux autres participants de la discussion, aux lecteurs et aux personnes mentionnées dans les articles.

    L'administration se réserve le droit de supprimer les commentaires publiés dans des langues différentes de celle du contenu principal de l'article.

    Sur toutes les versions linguistiques du site sputniknews.com, les commentaires publiés par l'utilisateur peuvent être édités.

    Le commentaire de l'utilisateur sera supprimé, s'il:

    • ne correspond pas au sujet de l'article commenté;
    • promeut la haine, la discrimination raciale, ethnique, sexuelle, religieuse, sociale et porte atteinte aux droits des minorités;
    • viole les droits des mineurs, leur cause un préjudice sous toute forme, y compris morale;
    • contient des idées de nature extrémiste et terroriste, appelle à tout type d’actions illégales;
    • contient des insultes, des menaces à l'égard d'autres utilisateurs, des individus ou organisations spécifiques;
    • porte atteinte à l'honneur, à la dignité et à leur réputation professionnelle;
    • contient des insultes ou des messages diffamatoires à l'égard de Sputnik;
    • viole la vie privée, divulgue les données personnelles de tierces personnes sans leur consentement, révèle le secret de la correspondance;
    • contient une description ou des liens vers des scènes de violence et de cruauté envers les animaux;
    • contient des informations sur les méthodes de suicide ou incite au suicide;
    • poursuit des objectifs commerciaux, contient de la publicité abusive, de la publicité politique illégale ou des liens vers d'autres ressources en ligne contenant ce genre d'informations;
    • promeut les produits ou services de tiers sans autorisations nécessaires;
    • contient des expressions insultantes, un langage grossier et leurs dérivés, ainsi que des allusions à l'utilisation d'éléments lexicaux répondant à cette définition;
    • contient du contenu spam, promeut la diffusion de spams, de services de publipostage et de ressources pour gagner de l'argent sur Internet;
    • promeut l'utilisation de stupéfiants et de substances psychotropes, contient des informations sur leur production et leur utilisation;
    • contient des liens vers des virus et des logiciels malveillants;
    • fait partie d'une action, lorsqu'un grand nombre de commentaires au contenu identique ou similaire est posté ("flash mob");
    • l'auteur abuse d'un grand nombre de messages vides de sens, ou bien le sens du texte est difficile à comprendre ("flood");
    • l'auteur viole l'étiquette en ligne, en montrant différentes formes de comportement agressif, humiliant et diffamatoire ("trolling");
    • l'auteur montre un manque de respect pour la langue; par exemple, tout le texte ou sa grande partie est tapé en lettres majuscules et n'est pas divisé en phrases.

    L'administration se réserve le droit de bloquer l'accès de l'utilisateur à la page ou de supprimer son compte sans avertissement préalable en cas de violation par l'utilisateur des règles de rédaction des commentaires ou de détection dans les actions de l'utilisateur de signes d'une telle violation.

    L'utilisateur peut lancer la procédure de recouvrement de son compte / de déblocage de l'accès, en écrivant une lettre à l'adresse électronique suivante: La lettre doit contenir: moderator.fr@sputniknews.com

    • Le sujet – le recouvrement du compte/ le déblocage de l'accès
    • Le nom d'utilisateur
    • Les explications des raisons des actions qui constituaient la violation des règles mentionnées ci-dessus et ont conduit au blocage.

    Si les modérateurs jugent possible de restaurer le compte / d'en débloquer l'accès, il en sera ainsi.

    Dans le cas d'une violation répétée des règles et d'un blocage répété, l'accès de l'utilisateur ne peut pas être restauré. Le blocage, dans ce cas, est définitif.

    Pour contacter l'équipe de modérateurs, utilisez l'adresse électronique suivante: moderator.fr@sputniknews.com

    Identification
    S'inscrireMot de passe oublié?Politique de confidentialité
    Ok
    Notifications de Sputnik

    Vous pouvez vous abonner aux notifications du site de Sputnik

    S’abonnerRefuser