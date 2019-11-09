Un boxeur prend un coup et décède lors d’un entraînement

Le boxeur australien Dwight Ritchie est décédé après un accident qui s’est produit lors d’un entraînement ordinaire, rapporte The Mirror.
Au cours d’un combat, l’Australien a pris un coup qui le visait. Il a atteint un coin du ring et a perdu connaissance. L’homme n’a pas pu être réanimé.
70.30kgs 👊🏽 10 weeks of pushing myself to get to the next level! A big thanks to my team Andrew Woodall @morgz_32 and @trema1 for putting in the work and getting me here. Without you guys behind me I wouldn’t be here 💯 Thanks to everyone that bought tickets and god willing I’ll put on a great show for you tomorrow night, see you there ✌🏽 #teamritchie #sheppresent #yortayorta #sheppboxing #kingsofkombat24 #teameverlast #everlastaustralia
Selon le média, le boxeur était père de trois enfants et avait survécu à un cancer. «Il est parti en faisant ce qu’il aime», a écrit sur Facebook son manager Jake Ellis.
«La fraternité de la boxe se souviendra toujours de Dwight comme de l’un des talents les plus brillants d’Australie. Son style de combat incarnait exactement son mode de vie.»
Au total, Ritchie a connu 25 combats sur le ring et détient à son compte 19 victoires et deux défaites.
