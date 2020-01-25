Seul contre deux femmes: un combattant UFC affronte des poids mouches et sort vainqueur - vidéos

Le combattant UFC Grant Dawson a relevé le défi de se mesurer à titre d’entraînement à deux jeunes filles pratiquant également les arts martiaux mixtes: sa petite amie Elle Wagman et Laura Sanko.
UFC FW @dawsongrant20y1 said he could beat his girlfriend and fellow atomweight Elle Wagman and me at the same time in a grappling match ...turns out he was right 😂🤣🤣...(1/2) pic.twitter.com/meq0Fc0zfd— Laura Sanko (@laura_sanko) January 23, 2020
UFC FW @dawsongrant20y1 said he could beat his girlfriend and fellow atomweight Elle Wagman and me at the same time in a grappling match ...turns out he was right 😂🤣🤣...(2/2) pic.twitter.com/avvxZMdLFZ— Laura Sanko (@laura_sanko) January 23, 2020
Dans sa carrière professionnelle, Grant Dowson, 25 ans, a remporté 14 victoires et a subi une défaite.
Elle Wagman n’a pas encore participé à des combats professionnels. Au niveau amateur, son score est de 1-1.
