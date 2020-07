Un extincteur empêche le fils de Michael Schumacher de monter sur le podium – vidéo

© AP Photo / Stephanie Lecocq / Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, prepares to drive an exhibition lap ahead of the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Mick Schumacher marked the 25th anniversary of his father's maiden Grand Prix victory by demonstrating one of his championship-winning cars ahead of Sunday's race in Belgium. (