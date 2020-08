Combien de millions d’euros gagne le vainqueur de la Ligue des champions?

After the quarter-finals, 3 clubs have earned over €100m from the 2019/20 Champions League: PSG €118m, Bayern Munich €111m and Barcelona €104m. These are followed by #MCFC €99m, Atletico Madrid €95m, Lyon €89m, Juventus €87m, Real Madrid €84m, #CFC €81m and #LFC €80m. pic.twitter.com/JppoXDsTbl