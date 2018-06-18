S'inscrire
16:00 18 Juin 2018
Coupe du Monde de football 2018
Une coupe. Image d'illustration

Une coupe pour la Coupe: les Bleus passent entre les mains d’un coiffeur russe (photos)

CC0 / Pixabay / jackmac34
361

Avant son entrée en jeu dans la Coupe du Monde, les footballeurs de l'équipe de France ont confié leurs têtes à un coiffeur de la région russe de l’Oural. Le spécialiste a d’ailleurs parcouru plus de 2.800 kilomètres pour passer un coup de ciseau sur les chevelures des Bleus.

Une coupe pour la Coupe. Entre entraînements et matchs, l'équipe de France s'est faite une beauté en confiant ses chevelures au coiffeur russe Vitali Pimentov. Basé à Sourgout, une ville russe de l'Oural, le coiffeur s'est d'ailleurs spécialement rendu à cette occasion dans la région de Moscou où sont descendus les Bleus, raconte Ura.ru.

Working day with the National team France before the Fifa World Cup 2018💈✂️⚽️ One of the best teams on the Mundial. Now they’re fresh and ready to win. Good luck guys! 🇫🇷. Вчера делал стиль половине игроков сборной Франции по футболу ✂️💈🇫🇷⚽️ Очень круто оказаться в эпицентре одной из самых перспективных команд Чемпионата Мира, познакомиться и пообщаться со звёздами мировой величины! Посмотреть как же происходит подготовка команд такого уровня, так сказать, изнутри. Работать приходилось в полумраке и при полном отсутствии кондиционирования в спортзале гостиницы, где живут парни)) но это не испортило впечатлений 👍🏾…… #VitaliyPimenovEducation #2018 #BARBERCON_RUSSIA #pimenthebarber #menshair #menshairdressing #brothersincbarbershop #britishmasterbarbers #barberlessons #sharpfade #fade #russianmasterbarbers #фэйд #пименов #barberinspirations #barber #barbershopconnect #barbershop #internationalbarbers #pimenov #thefinestbarbers #americancrew @americancrew @thefinestbarbers @internationalbarbers @barberinspirations @barbershopconnect @sharpfade @thebarberpost @sickestbarbers @modernbarbermag @modernsalon @matrix @barbersandbrews

Публикация от Vitaliy Pimenov (@pimenthebarber) 13 Июн 2018 в 11:15 PDT

La séance de mise en beauté a eu lieu peu avant le match opposant la France à l'Australie. Le coiffeur de l'Oural a rafraîchi les chevelures des défenseurs Raphaël Varane et Adil Rami, du milieu de terrain Corentin Tolisso, de l'attaquant Florian Thauvin ainsi que celle des gardiens de but Alphonse Areola et Hugo Lloris.

 

Стиль для того самого человека, который просто написал мне в директ в инстаграме и попросил навести порядок на голове ему и его товарищам. @adilrami очень крутой и простой парень ✊🏾✂️💈. So clean so fresh @adilrami very cool and very simple guy ✊🏾✂️💈 Thank you mate for calling me and @lebarbierdemarseille thank you for recommending me. I really appreciate it! 🙏🏾… #football #fifaworldcup2018 #france #adilrami #VitaliyPimenovEducation #2018 #BARBERCON_RUSSIA #pimenthebarber #menshair #menshairdressing #brothersincbarbershop #britishmasterbarbers #barberlessons #sharpfade #fade #russia #россия #russianmasterbarbers #фэйд #пименов #barberinspirations #barber #matrix #barbersandbrews #barbershopconnect #barbershop #internationalbarbers #pimenov #thefinestbarbers #americancrew @americancrew @thefinestbarbers @internationalbarbers @barberinspirations @barbershopconnect @sharpfade @thebarberpost @sickestbarbers @modernbarbermag @modernsalon @matrix @barbersandbrews @olympiquedemarseille

Публикация от Vitaliy Pimenov (@pimenthebarber) 14 Июн 2018 в 3:49 PDT

 

Всем салют от @raphaelvarane @corentintolisso @flotov @areolaofficiel 🖖🏾 Не всех, кого стриг, удалось запечатлить, но вы всё увидите сами на поле. Болеем сегодня за сборную Франции в матче с Австралией в 13:00 мск. Парни свежи и готовы побеждать 😁✂️🇫🇷⚽️ P.S.: кстати, когда обсуждали с Рафаэлем лидеров ЧМ, он сказал, что Россия должна дойти до 1/4. Как думаете льстил?!)). Fresh and ready to win 😁✂️⚽️🇫🇷 @raphaelvarane @corentintolisso @flotov @areolaofficiel Good luck guys in today’s game. We will support ✊🏾…. #football #fifaworldcup2018 #france #hugolloris #VitaliyPimenovEducation #2018 #BARBERCON_RUSSIA #pimenthebarber #menshair #menshairdressing #brothersincbarbershop #britishmasterbarbers #barberlessons #sharpfade #fade #russia #россия #russianmasterbarbers #фэйд #пименов #barberinspirations #barber #matrix #barbersandbrews #barbershopconnect #barbershop #internationalbarbers #pimenov #thefinestbarbers #americancrew @americancrew @thefinestbarbers @internationalbarbers @barberinspirations @barbershopconnect @sharpfade @thebarberpost @sickestbarbers @modernbarbermag @modernsalon @matrix @barbersandbrews @spursofficial @american_crew_russia @fifaworldcup @easportsfifa @realmadrid @fcbayern

Публикация от Vitaliy Pimenov (@pimenthebarber) 16 Июн 2018 в 1:58 PDT

Enthousiaste, Vitali Pimentov a fait part de ses émotions, diffusant sur Instagram des photos des footballeurs français.

Очень скромный и спокойный парень @iamhugolloris 🇫🇷✂️⚽️✊🏾. Если бы мне когда-нибудь сказали: «парень, работай усерднее и, возможно, ты будешь работать со звёздами мирового футбола», я бы не поверил на 200 %. Сложно подумать куда нас могут привести наши мечты и упорный труд. Мечтайте, друзья и верьте всецело в то, что делаете! Наша судьба только в наших руках 🙌🏾… #football #fifaworldcup2018 #france #hugolloris #VitaliyPimenovEducation #2018 #BARBERCON_RUSSIA #pimenthebarber #menshair #menshairdressing #brothersincbarbershop #britishmasterbarbers #barberlessons #sharpfade #fade #russia #россия #russianmasterbarbers #фэйд #пименов #barberinspirations #barber #matrix #barbersandbrews #barbershopconnect #barbershop #internationalbarbers #pimenov #thefinestbarbers #americancrew @americancrew @thefinestbarbers @internationalbarbers @barberinspirations @barbershopconnect @sharpfade @thebarberpost @sickestbarbers @modernbarbermag @modernsalon @matrix @barbersandbrews @spursofficial @american_crew_russia

Публикация от Vitaliy Pimenov (@pimenthebarber) 15 Июн 2018 в 9:10 PDT

«C'est très cool de se retrouver à l'épicentre de l'une des équipes les plus prometteuses de la Coupe du Monde, de faire connaissance et de discuter avec des stars de classe mondiale! De regarder de l'intérieur comment se passe la préparation au sein des équipes d'un tel niveau», a-t-il affirmé.

Après leur victoire sur l'Australie, 2:1, les Bleus, premiers du groupe C (devant le Danemark au nombre de buts marqués), affrontent le Pérou, jeudi à Ekaterinbourg.

équipe, football, Mondial 2018, France, Russie
