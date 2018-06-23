«Matrix a trouvé son nouvel acteur»: la chute théâtrale de Neymar agite la Toile

Vers la fin du match Brésil-Costa Rica, Neymar a réalisé un spectaculaire plongeon en arrière après avoir fait semblant d'avoir eu un violent contact avec les défenseurs costariciens. L'arbitre a sifflé penalty, puis, alerté par ses adjoints de la VAR, a visionné les images sur le bord de la touche… et a annulé le penalty.
Le footballeur a été fortement critiqué pour sa simulation et sa chute, jugée un peu trop théâtrale, pour obtenir en vain un penalty.
Les utilisateurs des réseaux sociaux ont commencé à leur tour à se moquer des acrobaties de Neymar:
Quick replay of that Neymar penalty incident. #BRACRC pic.twitter.com/TJqfxoc0Pg— Paddy Power (@paddypower) 22 juin 2018
Une reproduction rapide de l'incident du penalty de Neymar
Let's have another look at that dive from Neymar… #BRACRC #worldcup pic.twitter.com/dHZG1ykxVc— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) 22 juin 2018
Jetons encore un coup d'œil sur le plongeon de Neymar
Neymar looking for a penalty… #BRACRC pic.twitter.com/BsBxudwByh— James Brown (@avantbrown) 22 juin 2018
Neymar voulant obtenir un penalty
Neymar entre dans la légende de la coupe du monde. Non pas comme un grand joueur, mais comme le premier à obtenir un penalty finalement annulé pour simulation… Tout un symbole! #BRACRC #BRECOS pic.twitter.com/Txh7PdfwXB— Antoine 🐘 (@Ant1Adam) 22 juin 2018
Quand tu te rends compte qu’avec la VAR, t’auras plus autant de penalties qu’avant #Neymar pic.twitter.com/rtU3VQ3oj4— Felix Hervé (@FelixHHerve) 22 juin 2018
Le penalty de neymar ⛛ vue au ralenti pic.twitter.com/m2ckOiFDG4— William Vermeulen 26 mai 93 (@fadaom13) 22 juin 2018
Les arbitres vidéo de la VAR qui ont dû revoir le "penalty" sur Neymar #BRACRC pic.twitter.com/2NkefcS6Lk— Thomas Wiesel (@wieselT) 22 juin 2018
Brazil every time a Costa Rican breathes near them #BRACRC pic.twitter.com/YBS51OWsQt— Elliot Baker (@MrEJBAKER) 22 juin 2018
L'équipe brésilienne, chaque fois qu'un Costaricien respire près d'eux
Who does Neymar think he is? Neo? The Matrix has found it's new actor.#BRACRC #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/YQ93wnWbVA— El Steve-O Sombrero (@Nota_Steve) 22 juin 2018
Pour qui Neymar se prend-il? Néo? Matrix a trouvé son nouvel acteur.
Neymar going down for that penalty like:#BRACRC pic.twitter.com/hFDiWojQkM— Goal (@goal) 22 juin 2018
And here's 'Neymar's pet'. #worldcup pic.twitter.com/EKQtEO199G— Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) 22 juin 2018
Voici l'animal domestique de Neymar
That dive deserves an @TheAcademy award! #Neymar #BRACRC pic.twitter.com/r1bzsj1DmY— Hannah Whittle (@HannahJWhittle) 22 juin 2018
Ce plongeon mérite un Oscar
Neymar a marqué le second but brésilien tout au bout du temps additionnel avant de fondre en larmes au coup de sifflet final.
