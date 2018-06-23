S'inscrire
11:44 23 Juin 2018
Coupe du Monde de football 2018
Neymar

«Matrix a trouvé son nouvel acteur»: la chute théâtrale de Neymar agite la Toile

© REUTERS / Lee Smith
Actualités du Mondial 2018
Neymar a fait exploser les réseaux sociaux après le match contre le Costa Rica: les acrobaties théâtrales de la star brésilienne pour obtenir un penalty sont devenues un mème internet, avec de nombreux utilisateurs lui reprochant sa simulation.

Vers la fin du match Brésil-Costa Rica, Neymar a réalisé un spectaculaire plongeon en arrière après avoir fait semblant d'avoir eu un violent contact avec les défenseurs costariciens. L'arbitre a sifflé penalty, puis, alerté par ses adjoints de la VAR, a visionné les images sur le bord de la touche… et a annulé le penalty.

Le footballeur a été fortement critiqué pour sa simulation et sa chute, jugée un peu trop théâtrale, pour obtenir en vain un penalty.

Les utilisateurs des réseaux sociaux ont commencé à leur tour à se moquer des acrobaties de Neymar:

Une reproduction rapide de l'incident du penalty de Neymar

Jetons encore un coup d'œil sur le plongeon de Neymar

Neymar voulant obtenir un penalty

L'équipe brésilienne, chaque fois qu'un Costaricien respire près d'eux

Pour qui Neymar se prend-il? Néo? Matrix a trouvé son nouvel acteur.

Voici l'animal domestique de Neymar

Ce plongeon mérite un Oscar

Neymar a marqué le second but brésilien tout au bout du temps additionnel avant de fondre en larmes au coup de sifflet final.

