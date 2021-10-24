International
Un incendie ravage les conteneurs d’un cargo au large de la Colombie-Britannique - vidéo
14:29 24.10.2021 (Mis à jour: 14:30 24.10.2021)
Un incendie ravage les conteneurs d’un cargo au large de la Colombie-Britannique - vidéo.
A fire broke out on Saturday on containers on a cargo ship carrying mining chemicals off British Columbia, and the Canadian Coast Guard said it is working with the U.S. Coast Guard to assess the situation, including environmental hazards. The entire crew is brought into savety pic.twitter.com/GpIS8WFol7— The Entertainer.🧑🎤 (@haverkamp_wiebe) October 24, 2021
RT @Ruptly: A cargo ship's containers are on fire near #Vancouver Island on Saturday.— AMNGLOBAL ⭕ amnglobal.com 🌍 (@AMN_PRESS) October 24, 2021
The #Canadian Coast Guard stated the fire broke out on the MV Zim Kingston in Constance Bank near Victoria leading to the evacuation of more than a dozen people onboard. pic.twitter.com/CpLOrR2gbW