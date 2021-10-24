Votre inscription a été enregistrée avec succès!
Merci de cliquer sur le lien envoyé par courriel sur
France
Assemblée générale des Nations unies (New York) - Sputnik France, 1920, 22.09.2021
International
https://fr.sputniknews.com/20211024/un-incendie-ravage-les-conteneurs-dun-cargo-au-large-de-la-colombie-britannique---video-1052301265.html
Un incendie ravage les conteneurs d’un cargo au large de la Colombie-Britannique - vidéo
Un incendie ravage les conteneurs d’un cargo au large de la Colombie-Britannique - vidéo
Un incendie ravage les conteneurs d’un cargo au large de la Colombie-Britannique - vidéo. 24.10.2021, Sputnik France
2021-10-24T14:29+0200
2021-10-24T14:30+0200
international
incendie
cargo
canada
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/fra/1052301265.jpg?1635078640
Un incendie ravage les conteneurs d’un cargo au large de la Colombie-Britannique.
Sputnik France
feedback.fr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Anastasia Patts
https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/03/1044369641_243:324:757:838_100x100_80_0_0_5dec63097b8b391bad4640a24b6ce691.jpg
Anastasia Patts
https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/03/1044369641_243:324:757:838_100x100_80_0_0_5dec63097b8b391bad4640a24b6ce691.jpg
Actus
fr_FR
Sputnik France
feedback.fr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik France
feedback.fr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
incendie, cargo, canada

Un incendie ravage les conteneurs d’un cargo au large de la Colombie-Britannique - vidéo

14:29 24.10.2021 (Mis à jour: 14:30 24.10.2021)
S'abonner
Anastasia Patts - Sputnik France
Anastasia Patts
Tous les articlesÉcrire à l'auteur
En cours de mise à jour
Un incendie ravage les conteneurs d’un cargo au large de la Colombie-Britannique - vidéo.
Un incendie ravage les conteneurs d’un cargo au large de la Colombie-Britannique.
France
Russie
International
Afrique
Faits divers
Economie
Défense
Opinion
Enquête
Multimédia
Podcasts
  • Qui sommes-nous?
  • Mentions legales
  • Nous contacter
  • Politique de confidentialite
  • Politique relative aux cookies
  • Protection des données – demande
  • Règles de conduite
© 2021 Sputnik. Tous droits réservés. 18+
Fil d’actu
0
Les plus récents d'abordLes plus anciens d'abord
loader
EN DIRECT
Заголовок открываемого материала
Pour participer aux discussions, identifiez-vous ou créez-vous un compte
loader
Chat
Заголовок открываемого материала
International
InternationalEnglishAnglaisMundoEspañolEspagnol
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschAllemandFranceFrançaisFrançaisΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGrecItaliaItalianoItalienČeská republikaČeštinaTchèquePolskaPolskiPolonaisСрбиjаСрпскиSerbeLatvijaLatviešuLettonLietuvaLietuviųLituanienMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldaveБеларусьБеларускiBiélorusse
Transcaucasie
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArménienАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауOssèteსაქართველოქართულიGéorgienAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaïdjanais
Moyen-Orient
Sputnik عربيArabicArabeTürkiyeTürkçeTurcSputnik ایرانPersianFarsiSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Asie centrale
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKirghizOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаOuzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTadjik
Asie de l'Est et du Sud-Est
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamien日本日本語Japonais中国中文Chinois
Amérique du Sud
BrasilPortuguêsPortugais
Fil d’actuUrgent
14:29Un incendie ravage les conteneurs d’un cargo au large de la Colombie-Britannique - vidéo
14:03Un ambassadeur autrichien serait soupçonné d’avoir divulgué la formule du Novitchok
12:40Paris lance un satellite militaire dernière génération – vidéo
11:57Voulant mettre fin à un rodéo urbain, un maire du Calvados est agressé
11:56"Zemmour ce n'est pas De Gaulle, c'est à peine sa rature", tacle Estrosi
11:22Des œuvres de Picasso vendues à Las Vegas pour plus de 108 millions de dollars
11:06Des sachets de drogue à l’effigie d’Éric Dupond-Moretti surgissent à Paris
10:05Erdogan ordonne l’expulsion de 10 ambassadeurs, Ankara piétine
10:00Échec de la politique: la jeunesse française, désireuse de violence pour "faire avancer les choses"?
09:45OM-PSG: dispositif de sécurité exceptionnel sur fond de menace de sanctions. Sera-t-il efficace?
09:12Des éléphants naissent sans défenses au Mozambique: une réponse au braconnage?
07:48Un séisme de magnitude 6,5 frappe Taïwan
07:25Diplomatie russe: l’Otan revient aux mécanismes de la guerre froide
07:00"Une véritable bête": un média US qualifie un drone russe de "gros problème pour l’Otan"
HierUn gouverneur iranien giflé en pleine investiture, enquête ouverte - vidéo
HierPour la Corée du Nord, les USA "exacerbent les tensions" dans le détroit de Taïwan
HierPouvoir d’achat, paupérisation: Macron voit sa cote de popularité s’effriter
HierLes pêcheurs français jugent les progrès d'après-Brexit "trop timides"
HierDes hommes armés attaquent une prison dans le sud-ouest du Nigeria
HierDévier les drones, protéger contre l’espionnage: les innovations d’Interpolitex-2021 – photos