L’armée algérienne utilise pour la 1ère fois des drones d’attaque en exercices (images)

#Algerian Deputy Defense Minister Supervises Today 30/10/2018, An Aerial Exercise With Combat Helicopters And Drones In The #1st Military Region, During The Event, The Chinese Drones #CH_4 and #CH_3 From #CASC Officially entered In Service With #Algeria_Army 🇩🇿🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/we78aJEgGL