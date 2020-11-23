Attaque au couteau dans une église de Californie, deux morts et plusieurs blessés sérieux

Plusieurs personnes ont été poignardées, dont deux ont succombé à leurs blessures, à l'intérieur de l'église Grace Baptist Church à San José en Californie, selon la police.
Un dispositif de la police de San José a été déployé sur les lieux.
Two victims have succumbed to their injuries and have been pronounced deceased.— San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 23, 2020
San Jose police officers are investigating a mass stabbing at Grace Baptist Church located across the street from San Jose State, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations.— The Spartan Daily (@SpartanDaily) November 23, 2020
There are multiple confirmed victims; some with life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/1RFX4uOQy5
Détails à suivre
