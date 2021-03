La France transmet à la Slovaquie 15.000 doses de vaccin contre le coronavirus

Today #Slovakia has received 15 000 #AstraZeneca vaccines from #France in the name of European solidarity. This vaccine reduces hospitalizations by 94%. This is what Slovakia needs the most. I hope soon we will be able to help others too. Merci chers amis! 🇸🇰🤝🇫🇷@Ambafrance_Sk pic.twitter.com/JYAYaMIkjM