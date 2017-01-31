Décret Trump: les compagnies aériennes risquent de lourdes amendes

Les compagnies aériennes violant le décret du président Donald Trump qui interdit l'entrée sur le sol américain de ressortissants de sept pays musulmans pourraient écoper d'une amende, a déclaré le Syndicat des pilotes néerlandais (VNV) en réponse aux appels d'activistes locaux à mettre un terme à la coopération avec les autorités américaines.

Auparavant, des hommes politiques et des militants néerlandais ont appelé la compagnie aérienne KLM à ne pas respecter le décret du président américain Donald Trump.

« Ils ne comprennent pas que cela se finira simplement par une amende. Si vous acheminez dans un pays une personne interdite d'entrée dans ce dernier, vous êtes obligé de la ramener à son point de départ », a déclaré le patron du VNV Steven Verhaegen, soulignant que les compagnies n'avaient pratiquement pas le choix et étaient obligées par-dessus le marché de payer une amende de plus de 10 000 dollars par passager non autorisé à entrer dans le pays.

« Le gouvernement paiera-t-il cette amende ? Non », a indiqué le responsable.

Vendredi, le président américain Donald Trump a signé le décret intitulé «Sur la Protection de la nation contre l'entrée de terroristes étrangers aux États-Unis». Le document interdit pendant trois mois l'entrée sur le sol américain de ressortissants de sept pays musulmans, soit l'Irak, l'Iran, la Libye, la Somalie, le Soudan, la Syrie et le Yémen.

Outre l'interdiction temporaire d'entrée aux États-Unis des ressortissants de sept pays à majorité musulmane, Donald Trump a suspendu l'accueil de réfugiés de Syrie pour une durée indéterminée. D'autres pays sont également visés par cette dernière mesure pour 120 jours.

