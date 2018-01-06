Deux avions entrent en collision à Toronto (images)

La compagnie aérienne WestJet a communiqué qu'un avion Boeing 737-800 à destination de Cancun avec 168 passagers et six membres d'équipage à bord a été heurté par un aéronef Sunwing lorsqu'il attendait pour se rendre à son point de stationnement au terminal 3.
WestJet has confirmed that WS2425, a Boeing 737-800 with 168 guests and six crew onboard, inbound from Cancun to Toronto Pearson, while waiting to proceed to the gate and stationary, was struck by a Sunwing aircraft pushing back from the gate.— WestJet (@WestJet) 6 января 2018 г.
L'incident a eu lieu à l'aéroport international Pearson à Toronto.
@SunwingVacay plane caught fire beside our @WestJet plane as we were almost ready to leave!! #smellslikesmoke guess we won’t be leaving anytime soon ☹️😠 pic.twitter.com/6K4tuxpuHG— Lisa Nadalin (@LisaannArts) 5 января 2018 г.
Pour des mesures de sécurité, tous les passagers ont été évacués. L'incident n'a fait aucune victime.
Update 1 [18:36 MT] — All 168 guests and six crew are accounted for. We can confirm guests are safely in the terminal and they are in the process of clearing customs.— WestJet (@WestJet) 6 января 2018 г.
Néanmoins, WestJet a précisé que lors de cette collision, les avions ont été endommagés, notamment au niveau de l'aile et de la queue.
Dramatic passenger video captured moments after Westjet #WS2425 wing and Sunwing tail collided in Toronto.— Tom Podolec (@TomPodolec) 6 января 2018 г.
Westjet pilot declared a Mayday and immediately evacuated aircraft via emergency slides. https://t.co/5BtII7nId4 pic.twitter.com/718381odKw
D'après des informations de la chaîne de télévision CTV, un feu à bord du Sunwing pourrait être à l'origine de cet incident. Il semblerait que cet avion était vide.
