Pub raciste d’H&M? La réponse de la mère du mannequin noir fait polémique

It's a shame the mother doesn't see an issue with this, but that's life.



Like someone once said: "You can't bail someone out of jail that wants to go in".#HM #HMRacist #HMMagazine #HMHoodie #HMHoody #TerryMango #BlackPower #BlackPride #BlackMen #BlackKing #BlackPrince pic.twitter.com/51SnEbTGwK