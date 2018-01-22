S'inscrire
13:29 22 Janvier 2018
Ecoutez Radio Sputnik
    Recherche
    Urgent:
    Les activistes nord-coréens brûlent un portrait de Kim Jong-un et des drapeaux nord-coréens

    Portrait de Kim et drapeaux brûlés: la bienvenue de Séoul à la délégation de Pyongyang

    © REUTERS/ Yonhap via REUTERS
    International
    URL courte
    13018

    Devant le bâtiment de la gare où est arrivée une délégation nord-coréenne à Séoul, des activistes sud-coréens ont brûlé une grande photo de Kim Jong-un et un drapeau nord-coréen pour protester contre la participation de Pyongyang aux JO d’hiver à Pyeongchang.

    Une délégation nord-coréenne dirigée par Hyon Song-wol, la leader du groupe de pop très populaire en Corée du Nord Moranbong, a entamé dimanche une visite de deux jours en Corée du Sud, déclenchant ainsi une frénésie médiatique.

    Hyon Song-wol
    © REUTERS/ Yoon Dong-jin/Yonhap
    La leader du groupe de pop nord-coréen en visite au Sud (images)
    Après ses visites sur des sites olympiques à Pyeongchang, la délégation nord-coréenne est revenue lundi matin à la gare de Séoul où elle s'est heurtée à une manifestation de 150 à 200 activistes contre la participation des Nord-Coréens aux prochains JO. «Les JO à Pyeongchang? Nous nous opposons aux Jeux olympiques de Kim Jong-un», ont-ils scandé en se référant à la capitale nord-coréenne.

    L'ensemble nord-coréen Moranbong
    © AP Photo/ KRT
    Pyongyang change encore une fois de décision sur la visite de ses artistes en Corée du Sud
    La délégation dirigée par Mme Hyon n'a réagi d'aucune manière. Après qu'ils ont quitté la scène, les manifestants ont brûlé un portrait du dirigeant nord-coréen Kim Jong-un, un drapeau nord-coréen et un «drapeau de l'unification» avec lequel les athlètes des deux Corées envisagent de défiler lors de la cérémonie d'ouverture des Jeux olympiques.

    La police a utilisé des extincteurs pour éteindre le feu, mais les activistes ont ensuite brûlé encore une photo de M.Kim et des drapeaux nord-coréens.

    Selon l'agence Yonhap, la police envisage d'enquêter sur les manifestants.

    Logo officiel des JO de Pyeongchang
    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    CIO: 22 athlètes nord-coréens présents à Pyeongchang
    La Corée du Nord avait accepté la semaine dernière de participer aux Jeux de Pyeongchang, organisés à seulement 80 kilomètres au sud de la zone démilitarisée (DMZ) qui divise la péninsule coréenne.

    Une équipe commune nord- et sud-coréenne sera en outre alignée dans le tournoi féminin de hockey sur glace, a fait savoir le Président du CIO au terme d'une réunion des représentants des deux pays et du comité d'organisation des JO de Pyeongchang qui se dérouleront du 9 au 25 février 2018.

    Lire aussi:

    La présence des USA aux JO 2018 en question: que craignent les Américains?
    Pyongyang se prononce sur sa participation aux jeux Olympiques d'hiver en Corée du Sud
    Pyongyang suspend l’envoi d’une équipe pour préparer des spectacles pendant les JO
    Tags:
    manifestation, JO 2018 de Pyeongchang, Hyon Song-wol, Pyeongchang, Péninsule de Corée, Corée du Nord, Corée du Sud
    Règles de conduiteDiscussion
    Commenter via FacebookCommenter via Sputnik

    Actualités

    Toutes les actualités
    Toutes les actualités

    Ailleurs sur le web

    A ne pas manquer

    Multimédia

    Figurines de porcelaine signées Andreï Tcherkassov
    Ces charmantes figurines de porcelaine vous plongent dans un conte de fées
    La crise des iPhone
    La crise des iPhone
    Syrie: le chemin vers la victoire
    Syrie: le chemin vers la victoire

    Réseaux Sociaux

    sputnik.france
    S'inscrire
    captcha
    IdentificationPolitique de confidentialité
    Réinitialiser le mot de passe
    captcha
    IdentificationPolitique de confidentialité
    S'inscrire
    Avez-vous un compte sur fr.sputniknews.com?
    OuiNon
    S'inscrire
    avatar

    Bonjour, !

    Je n'ai pas de compte sur fr.sputniknews.com
    S'inscrireMot de passe oublié?Politique de confidentialité
    S'inscrire
    avatar

    Bonjour, !

    Identification
    Je possède un compte sur fr.sputniknews.com
    Supprimer votre profil
    Etes-vous sûr de vouloir supprimer votre profil fr.sputniknews.com?
    OuiNon
    Votre profil a été supprimé! Vous avez 30 jours pour le rétablir en cliquant sur le lien dans l'email qui a été envoyé à l'adresse indiquée à l'inscription.
    Fermer
    Règles de conduite

    L'enregistrement et l'identification de l'utilisateur sur les sites web Sputnik par le biais de l'un de ses comptes sur les réseaux sociaux indique l'acceptation de ces règles.

    L'utilisateur est tenu de ne pas violer, par ses actions, la législation nationale et internationale.

    L'utilisateur s'engage à s'adresser avec respect aux autres participants de la discussion, aux lecteurs et aux personnes mentionnées dans les articles.

    L'administration se réserve le droit de supprimer les commentaires publiés dans des langues différentes de celle du contenu principal de l'article.

    Sur toutes les versions linguistiques du site sputniknews.com, les commentaires publiés par l'utilisateur peuvent être édités.

    Le commentaire de l'utilisateur sera supprimé, s'il:

    • ne correspond pas au sujet de l'article commenté;
    • promeut la haine, la discrimination raciale, ethnique, sexuelle, religieuse, sociale et porte atteinte aux droits des minorités;
    • viole les droits des mineurs, leur cause un préjudice sous toute forme, y compris morale;
    • contient des idées de nature extrémiste et terroriste, appelle à tout type d’actions illégales;
    • contient des insultes, des menaces à l'égard d'autres utilisateurs, des individus ou organisations spécifiques;
    • porte atteinte à l'honneur, à la dignité et à leur réputation professionnelle;
    • contient des insultes ou des messages diffamatoires à l'égard de Sputnik;
    • viole la vie privée, divulgue les données personnelles de tierces personnes sans leur consentement, révèle le secret de la correspondance;
    • contient une description ou des liens vers des scènes de violence et de cruauté envers les animaux;
    • contient des informations sur les méthodes de suicide ou incite au suicide;
    • poursuit des objectifs commerciaux, contient de la publicité abusive, de la publicité politique illégale ou des liens vers d'autres ressources en ligne contenant ce genre d'informations;
    • promeut les produits ou services de tiers sans autorisations nécessaires;
    • contient des expressions insultantes, un langage grossier et leurs dérivés, ainsi que des allusions à l'utilisation d'éléments lexicaux répondant à cette définition;
    • contient du contenu spam, promeut la diffusion de spams, de services de publipostage et de ressources pour gagner de l'argent sur Internet;
    • promeut l'utilisation de stupéfiants et de substances psychotropes, contient des informations sur leur production et leur utilisation;
    • contient des liens vers des virus et des logiciels malveillants;
    • fait partie d'une action, lorsqu'un grand nombre de commentaires au contenu identique ou similaire est posté ("flash mob");
    • l'auteur abuse d'un grand nombre de messages vides de sens, ou bien le sens du texte est difficile à comprendre ("flood");
    • l'auteur viole l'étiquette en ligne, en montrant différentes formes de comportement agressif, humiliant et diffamatoire ("trolling");
    • l'auteur montre un manque de respect pour la langue; par exemple, tout le texte ou sa grande partie est tapé en lettres majuscules et n'est pas divisé en phrases.

    L'administration se réserve le droit de bloquer l'accès de l'utilisateur à la page ou de supprimer son compte sans avertissement préalable en cas de violation par l'utilisateur des règles de rédaction des commentaires ou de détection dans les actions de l'utilisateur de signes d'une telle violation.

    L'utilisateur peut lancer la procédure de recouvrement de son compte / de déblocage de l'accès, en écrivant une lettre à l'adresse électronique suivante: La lettre doit contenir: moderator.fr@sputniknews.com

    • Le sujet – le recouvrement du compte/ le déblocage de l'accès
    • Le nom d'utilisateur
    • Les explications des raisons des actions qui constituaient la violation des règles mentionnées ci-dessus et ont conduit au blocage.

    Si les modérateurs jugent possible de restaurer le compte / d'en débloquer l'accès, il en sera ainsi.

    Dans le cas d'une violation répétée des règles et d'un blocage répété, l'accès de l'utilisateur ne peut pas être restauré. Le blocage, dans ce cas, est définitif.

    Pour contacter l'équipe de modérateurs, utilisez l'adresse électronique suivante: moderator.fr@sputniknews.com

    Identification
    S'inscrireMot de passe oublié?Politique de confidentialité
    Ok