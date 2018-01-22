Portrait de Kim et drapeaux brûlés: la bienvenue de Séoul à la délégation de Pyongyang

Une délégation nord-coréenne dirigée par Hyon Song-wol, la leader du groupe de pop très populaire en Corée du Nord Moranbong, a entamé dimanche une visite de deux jours en Corée du Sud, déclenchant ainsi une frénésie médiatique.
South Korean Protesters burned an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in Seoul on Monday, along with the North's flag, even as a Pyongyang pop singer concluded a trip to the South to prepare for concerts at the time of the Games. pic.twitter.com/sOqMXIbHD5— Greg (@GregCHPark1) 22 января 2018 г.
The Koreans claim for "No unified Olimpic Games"! The put the fire on the DPRK Flag, JungUn's profile and Penninsula flag! 20th, Jan. 2018 at Seoul. pic.twitter.com/0DN0SFxvk0— Life Corea (@Life_Corea) 21 января 2018 г.
At Seoul Station, where the N Korean delegation led by Hyon Son Wol traveled through, some S Koreans burn pictures of Kim Jong Un and the DPRK flag https://t.co/eXe0mdhkk6 pic.twitter.com/rxzXZL5Ppz— Joseph Kim (@josungkim) 22 января 2018 г.
Protesters at Seoul Station set fire to a North Korean flag as the North Korean Olympic art troupe delegation arrive to inspect venues ahead of #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/05z92RHDxV— Rebecca Wright (@bexwright1) 22 января 2018 г.
La police a utilisé des extincteurs pour éteindre le feu, mais les activistes ont ensuite brûlé encore une photo de M.Kim et des drapeaux nord-coréens.
Selon l'agence Yonhap, la police envisage d'enquêter sur les manifestants.
Une équipe commune nord- et sud-coréenne sera en outre alignée dans le tournoi féminin de hockey sur glace, a fait savoir le Président du CIO au terme d'une réunion des représentants des deux pays et du comité d'organisation des JO de Pyeongchang qui se dérouleront du 9 au 25 février 2018.
