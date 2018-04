Deux avions se heurtent dans un aéroport US, des morts (image)

MARION, Ind. (WTHR), USA — Two people are dead after two aircraft collided at the Marion Municipal Airport.

The FAA said the aircraft involved were a Cessna 150 and a Cessna 525 CitationJet. None of the five people in the larger plane were injured.https://t.co/LmCISyS3qp pic.twitter.com/Vzl6rM9c8M