Fusillade dans un centre commercial du Tennessee, des blessés

La police de la ville américaine de Nashville, au Tennessee, répond à une fusillade au centre commercial Opry Mills dans laquelle au moins une personne a été mortellement blessée, annoncent les médias locaux.
Opry Mills Mall evacuated. Emergency crews still arriving. Traffic backed up. Another ambulance just went by @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/BLRUzAJtfi— Nikki Junewicz (@nikkijunewicz) 3 mai 2018
Une personne a été hospitalisée, a annoncé le Département anti-incendie de Nashville sur Twitter.
Our personnel is on scene at Opry Mills Mall. One patient transported to Vanderbilt in Critical Condition. pic.twitter.com/kPHyK2sU11— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) 3 mai 2018
L’homme blessé est plus tard décédé à l’hôpital, a indiqué la chaîne News Channel 5 citant la police.
Le centre commercial a été évacué. La police a bouclé le bâtiment.
Thank you to all the first responders who helped with the shooting at #OpryMills this afternoon @WSMV pic.twitter.com/ZTEbXkmTvk— Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) 3 mai 2018
Des internautes publient des vidéos filmées près du centre commercial Opry Mills.
More police. Not a good sign. Told hospital is preparing for multiple shoot victims but can't confirm that obviously. pic.twitter.com/4B0ek7rP0v— Justin (@justinbonnema) 3 mai 2018
Nashville shopping mall shooting: Man opens fire at Opry Mills Mall — https://t.co/TY8XArDOcp pic.twitter.com/iH8LMPXr6d— News Breakouts (@NewsBreakouts) 3 mai 2018
Selon le site The Tennessean, un suspect a été interpellé.
D'après Fox News, un autre suspect serait en cavale.
Le centre commercial Opry Mills se trouve non loin du restaurant Waffle House de Nashville où un tireur nu a tué quatre personnes et en a blessé plusieurs autres le 23 avril dernier.
