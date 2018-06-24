La circulation des trains Eurostar est interrompue dans le tunnel sous la Manche

Plusieurs trains Eurostar se sont arrêtés dans le tunnel sous la Manche ce dimanche après-midi à cause d'une panne d'électricité, selon les informations communiquées sur la compte officiel Twitter de la compagnie Eurostar.
Update: we apologise to customers travelling between the UK and the continent today. Due to a problem with the overhead power supply in the Eurotunnel, our services are currenlty stopped at the entrance of the Eurotunnel. Updates to follow as we receive information. Thank you.— Eurostar (@Eurostar) 24 juin 2018
Moving country is stressful enough without this. A closed channel tunnel. This is the terminal queue for Eurostar at St Pancras — and it goes on a long way behind me. pic.twitter.com/6SU2JOkAYL— Daniel Curtis (@danielpdcurtis) 24 juin 2018
Pour le moment, la circulation entre Londres et Paris a repris. Les trains en direction de Londres repartiront sous peu, toujours selon la même source.
The shuttle service is resuming. Departures have now left from the UK and will leave from France shortly. Further updates to follow.— Eurotunnel Le Shuttle (@LeShuttle) 24 juin 2018
The queue goes from the @Eurostar check-in, down to the Thameslink end *and back up the other side*. Hardly any staff (all doing their best). Calm chaos! pic.twitter.com/S5Y32juFrT— sparkyannc (@sparkyannc) 24 juin 2018
Le problème d'alimentation électrique est réglé, peut-on lire la page Twitter d'Eurotunnel Le Shuttle.
