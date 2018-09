L’Ontario et le Québec ravagés par une tornade effrayante (vidéo)

A severe weather expert from Environment Canada is investigating to determine if the tornado was more than an F2. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/ZgGYs0xBgs — Omar Sachedina (@omarsachedina) September 22, 2018

​People in the Mont-Bleu region say this is destruction they’ve never seen before. Mayor says more than 1,000 units suffered damage @CTVNationalNews pic.twitter.com/uO4X21ITU7

— Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) September 22, 2018

​