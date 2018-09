Deux chasseurs F7 entrent en collision au-dessus du Nigeria (vidéo)

Two #F7 Ni #fighter AC had head on collision with each other. The ACs are trainer and fighter, 2 of d pilots were able to eject while d 3rd pilot was unable to eject. He is Sqn Ldr MB Baba-Ari.The 2 #pilots that ejected are Sqn Ldr Abatuba and Flt Lt Ambi. RIP Oga Buck. pic.twitter.com/Pl6lslm6X3