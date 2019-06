Un séisme de magnitude 6,9 frappe le Japon, une alerte au tsunami lancée

⚠️#Japan: A powerful #earthquake of magnitude M6.8, was registered at 76 KM North of #Niigata, #Niigata prefecture. Depth: 10 KM. [PRELIM].

