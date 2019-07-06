Plusieurs blessés après une forte explosion de gaz dans un centre commercial de Floride - images

Une forte explosion de gaz a détruit une partie du centre commercial Fountains, dans la ville de Plantation, en Floride. Les autorités locales font état de plusieurs blessés.
Debris everywhere following gas explosion in Plantation; University Drive is closed. pic.twitter.com/QxVvj0Mrkt— Steven Cejas (@StevenCejas) 6 июля 2019 г.
Breaking: Snapchat videos show major damage after gas explosion...— @WADIBIG (@wadibig) 6 июля 2019 г.
Breaking: Snapchat videos show major damage after gas explosion at Fountains Shopping Center in Plantation, Florida. pic.twitter.com/vXWh611fq2
