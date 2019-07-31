Un important incendie est en cours suite à une explosion dans une raffinerie Exxon au Texas - images
Fire at the Exxon Mobile plant in Baytown.— Abigail Guevara-Reyes (@AGuevaraReyes) 31 июля 2019 г.
Watching this from our live ABC feed. pic.twitter.com/gGLFGeSyUG
LIVE: Fire at Exxon refinery in Baytown, Texas. https://t.co/9KKEzlyPJs— News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) 31 июля 2019 г.
📹 | A powerul explosion has rocked a Exxon facility in the #US state #Texas, causing a large fire.— EHA News (@eha_news) 31 июля 2019 г.
Dozens of firefighter units were dispatched to the area.pic.twitter.com/J3BwI5jDBc
détails à suivre
