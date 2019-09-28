Au moins cinq blessés dans une attaque au couteau dans un centre commercial US

Un homme armé d’un objet tranchant qui ressemblait à un couteau, selon les autorités sur place, a blessé au moins cinq personnes dans le centre commercial Hunt Valley, situé dans le comté de Baltimore, dans le Maryland. La police a confirmé le nombre des victimes. La police a ouvert le feu contre l’assaillant qui a succombé à ses blessures.
#HuntValleyIncident #BCoPD confirms 5 people have been transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries following an incident at the Hunt Valley shopping center. More information to follow. PIO enroute. ^jzp— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 28, 2019
Les blessés ont été emmenés à l’hôpital, leur pronostic vital n’est pas engagé, a indiqué la chaîne CBS. La police et les services de secours sont intervenus peu après le signalement dans l'après-midi.
Le reporter de The Baltimore Sun, Tim Prudente, a publié des images de l'ambiance sur les lieux de l'incident.
Here’s the scene at the entrance to the Hunt Valley mall. We’re waiting for police to give the official account. So far, we’re told a call came in for loitering. Five people have been hospitalized with injuries. Scene appears to be at the mall intersection. pic.twitter.com/ysEvCeUJUa— Tim Prudente (@Tim_Prudente) September 28, 2019
So far, police are saying an attacker with a sharp edged weapon - they’re not certain yet it was a knife - wounded five people. Some of the attack happened on the mall grounds then spilled into the intersection. They’re not saying anything about the attacker yet pic.twitter.com/SFcXQuQ1Pr— Tim Prudente (@Tim_Prudente) September 28, 2019
Les faits se sont produits aux environs de 14h00 heure locale (20h00 heure de Paris). La police s'apprête à tenir une conférence de presse. Le périmètre a été bouclé.
NOW: Baltimore Co. PD, medics on scene - reports of five victims from an edged weapon at Hunt Valley Town Ctr. Story is unfolding. #OnAssignment @BaltSunBrk @baltimoresun pic.twitter.com/ApVFHaqfBK— Karl Ferron (@lightforall) September 28, 2019
NOW: Baltimore Co. PD, medics on scene - reports of five victims from an edged weapon at Hunt Valley Town Ctr. Story is unfolding. #OnAssignment @BaltSunBrk @baltimoresun pic.twitter.com/ApVFHaqfBK— Karl Ferron (@lightforall) September 28, 2019
Détails à suivre
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)