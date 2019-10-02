S'inscrire
16:59 02 Octobre 2019
    Un Boeing de la Seconde guerre mondiale s’écrase aux États-Unis - photos

    © Sputnik .
    Un Boeing de la Seconde guerre mondiale s’écrase aux États-Unis.

    Un Boeing de la Seconde guerre mondiale s’écrase aux États-Unis.

     

    Un avion datant de la Seconde guerre mondiale et appartenant à la fondation éducative privée Collings Foundation, s’est écrasé ce mercredi 2 octobre à l'aéroport international Bradley, aux États-Unis. L’aéroport a confirmé sur son compte Twitter qu'un incendie s’était déclaré suite à l'accident, ce qui a provoqué la fermeture de la structure.

    Selon les images postées sur les réseaux sociaux, une fumée noire s'élève depuis l’endroit de la catastrophe.

    Détails à suivre...

    Boeing, États-Unis, avion
