Un Boeing de la Seconde guerre mondiale s’écrase aux États-Unis - photos

Un Boeing de la Seconde guerre mondiale s’écrase aux États-Unis.
PLANE CRASH— Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) October 2, 2019
A World War II era aircraft belonging to Collings Foundation has crashed at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks, CT. Airport tweeted, “We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed.” pic.twitter.com/sADqMpiScB
From FAA: A vintage Boeing B17 aircraft crashed at the end of Runway 6 while attempting to land at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., at 10 a.m. It is a civilian registered aircraft, not flown by the military. #nbcct https://t.co/oOs3H3QFxx— Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) October 2, 2019
Un avion datant de la Seconde guerre mondiale et appartenant à la fondation éducative privée Collings Foundation, s’est écrasé ce mercredi 2 octobre à l'aéroport international Bradley, aux États-Unis. L’aéroport a confirmé sur son compte Twitter qu'un incendie s’était déclaré suite à l'accident, ce qui a provoqué la fermeture de la structure.
Selon les images postées sur les réseaux sociaux, une fumée noire s'élève depuis l’endroit de la catastrophe.
According to our pilot a plane crash on the runway in Hartford has closed the airport and has everyone scrambling. pic.twitter.com/khAGbq50z5— Aaron Katzman (@aaron_katzman) October 2, 2019
We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available.— Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) October 2, 2019
