Un Boeing américain demande l’autorisation d’atterrir en Russie mais ne le fait pas

#PO717, Los Angeles-Tokyo, descended to FL250 and is now near Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. First squawked 7600 (radio failure), now squawking 7700 (general emergency). https://t.co/z558W4YvQm



For more information on ‘Squawking 7700’ please see https://t.co/nW7vZ4JgMF pic.twitter.com/5qhWmoA7gt