Explosion à New Delhi près de l'ambassade israélienne, plusieurs véhicules endommagés - vidéos

LATEST: Delhi Police: A very low intensity improvised device went off at 5.05pm near 5 APJ Abdul Kalam road near Jindal house. No injury to any person, nor any damage to property except window panes of 3 cars. Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create sensation. https://t.co/MvikTKNd6h pic.twitter.com/Lx8BJjaviO