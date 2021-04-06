Le trafic de nouveau ralenti dans le canal de Suez à cause d’un pétrolier

La circulation des navires dans le canal de Suez a été ralentie ce mercredi 6 mars après l'arrêt du pétrolier M/T Rumford dans sa partie sud à cause d’un problème technique, indiquent les données du site MarineTraffic.
There seems to be a slowdown of traffic at the #Suez Canal again, as another ship, the #Rumford, is facing difficulties there.— MarineTraffic (@MarineTraffic) April 6, 2021
We are waiting on details but as you can see from our Playback video, tugs in the area rushed to help the #tanker. #SuezLiveonMT pic.twitter.com/f5AGcG8vHG
Détails à suivre
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)